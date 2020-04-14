Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

doTERRA : Contributes Financial Support to Aid in Global COVID-19 Relief Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:09am EDT

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation today announced two donations totaling $450,000 to aid in global COVID-19 relief efforts. A $200,000 donation to Intermountain Healthcare in Utah will help with the purchase of critical personal protective equipment for local first responders and medical providers. Additionally, a $250,000 donation to Days for Girls International will help the organization with its Masks4Millions campaign to provide millions of homemade fabric masks to hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals around the world.

"We are grateful for the many people and organizations serving on the frontlines of COVID-19, particularly our health care workers who selflessly put themselves in harm's way every day," said Greg Cook, doTERRA founding executive and Primary Children's Hospital Board Member. "doTERRA's support is part of a larger Intermountain Healthcare effort that will provide 5,000,000 protective medical face masks, 15,000 protective medical gowns, and 5,000 protective full-face medical shields. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this global pandemic, and we wish everyone health and safety as we face this challenge together."

The demand for surgical masks is intensifying as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses around the world. The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation and Days for Girls International is seeking volunteers to help sew cloth masks for use in their own communities. While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't suggest cloth masks as a first-line defense against COVID-19, they do work well for many situations and can help conserve surgical masks and N-95 respirator masks for medical professionals and first responders. Learn how you can help with Masks4Millions at: https://doterrahealinghands.org/donate/masks-for-millions.

About doTERRA
doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing. doTERRA Healing Hands, a United States Foundation, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doterra-contributes-financial-support-to-aid-in-global-covid-19-relief-efforts-301040031.html

SOURCE doTERRA


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aGSX TECHEDU (GSX) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates GSX Techedu Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
11:18aIREIT GLOBAL : Date Of Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
11:18aYOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend for 2nd Quarter 2020 for Series “D” Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
PU
11:18aCHANGE OF VENUE OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : amendment to the notice of call
PU
11:18aNotice to Attend the Annual General Meeting of Heliospectra (publ)
PR
11:18aJPMORGAN CHASE : Profit Sinks Nearly 70% As It Braces For Loan Defaults -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:17aNeighborWorks America provides $4.78 million in grants to 239 nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
GL
11:16aATEA : Amendment to the notice of Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2020
AQ
11:16aATEA : Presentation of 1 quarter 2020 results
AQ
11:16areachXOD Disrupts Executive Isolation By Creating Confidential Access To Advice - It Doesn't Have To Be Lonely At The Top
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group