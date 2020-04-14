doTERRA : Contributes Financial Support to Aid in Global COVID-19 Relief Efforts

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation today announced two donations totaling $450,000 to aid in global COVID-19 relief efforts. A $200,000 donation to Intermountain Healthcare in Utah will help with the purchase of critical personal protective equipment for local first responders and medical providers. Additionally, a $250,000 donation to Days for Girls International will help the organization with its Masks4Millions campaign to provide millions of homemade fabric masks to hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals around the world.

"We are grateful for the many people and organizations serving on the frontlines of COVID-19, particularly our health care workers who selflessly put themselves in harm's way every day," said Greg Cook, doTERRA founding executive and Primary Children's Hospital Board Member. "doTERRA's support is part of a larger Intermountain Healthcare effort that will provide 5,000,000 protective medical face masks, 15,000 protective medical gowns, and 5,000 protective full-face medical shields. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this global pandemic, and we wish everyone health and safety as we face this challenge together."

The demand for surgical masks is intensifying as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses around the world. The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation and Days for Girls International is seeking volunteers to help sew cloth masks for use in their own communities. While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't suggest cloth masks as a first-line defense against COVID-19, they do work well for many situations and can help conserve surgical masks and N-95 respirator masks for medical professionals and first responders. Learn how you can help with Masks4Millions at: https://doterrahealinghands.org/donate/masks-for-millions.

About doTERRA

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing. doTERRA Healing Hands, a United States Foundation, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

