documentWORKS : Offers Thermal Scanners for Texas Businesses Adapting to COVID-19 World

07/16/2020 | 05:01am EDT

New contact-free technology takes temperature of visitors and employees for offices, non-profits, and schools.

As many businesses and organizations reel from the ever-changing COVID-19 recommendations, one Texas company is providing thermal scanning kiosks that make temperature checks contact-free. While documentWORKS normally focuses on IT, software, and print services, the pandemic created a new technology need. “We saw many of our customers and fellow business owners anxious to reopen, but concerned with the health precautions and liabilities,” says Hunter Woolfolk, Co-President of documentWORKS. “When temperature checks became a recommended policy, we knew we wanted to be a part of the solution to getting our community back up and running.”

Superintendent of Por Vida Academy Joseph Rendon received a donated scanner for their campus and says it’s removed at least one concern for going back to school. “We want our teachers and students to be safe, and this helps immensely.” The city of Pleasanton has purchased several and sees them as essential to the economy’s recovery. “We have to help citizens feel comfortable going back into public, so we’re thankful documentWORKS has made this step so simple,” says City Secretary Andres Aguirre.

While the technology is available to all, documentWORKS removes the hassle of working with foreign manufacturers, provides easy installation and breaks down the costs into manageable monthly payments. “We know they’re purchasing masks, sanitizer, and many more unforeseen costs of doing business right now,” says documentWORKS Dallas Vice President Zack Mahan. “If we can make this piece of the puzzle easier, it means they can get back to business and hopefully have a better chance of making it through this pandemic.”

The thermal scanners are able to measure temperature in less than a second with 98.3% accuracy, and can also require that individuals are wearing masks before proceeding with the temperature check. The kiosks can send automated emails to Human Resources if an employee or guest has a high temperature, and has an optional facial recognition to allow entry to vetted individuals.

About documentWORKS

documentWORKS is a family-owned technology solutions company that provides IT, print, and software-managed services to business and other organizations throughout Texas. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, our company has been serving customers for 30 years. For more information, please visit http://documentworks.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
