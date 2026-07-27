Lodha has entered its next phase with momentum, but the market is now focused on whether that growth can be sustained at scale.

Government policy is changing India’s urban landscape. The Indian government’s focus on housing and infrastructure remains a strong long-term growth driver for the residential real estate sector. Policy reforms such as Real Estate Regulatory Authority, GST-led formalization, housing initiatives have boosted buyer confidence, and popular developers are taking over the market.

The Union Budget 2026-27 has further strengthened this outlook. The government has allocated 12.2 trillion Indian Rupees in direct capital expenditure for FY 27, marking a 9% jump from FY 26’s INR 11.2tn allocation. Effective capital expenditure (including state grants) has hit a 20-year high of INR 17.1tn, or 4.4% of GDP.

By improving connectivity and infrastructure, this investment expands urban catchments, unlocks new housing markets, and supports residential demand across key growth corridors.

Lodha Developers Ltd, one of India’s largest residential developers with operations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, is primed to capture this growth. With a diverse portfolio, the company can absorb soaring urban demand. The benefits of these industry trends are increasingly visible in Lodha’s financial performance.

Scaling up

Lodha’s Q1 27 numbers look more like a margin-led earnings jump. Revenue rose 43% y/y to INR 49.9bn from INR 34.9bn, marking its best-ever quarterly performance. Collections (payments received from customers against property sales), which jumped 46%y/y to INR 42.1bn from about INR 28.8bn last year. Pre-sales rose just 4% y/y to INR 46.3bn in Q1 27.

With collections progressing 46% and pre-sales growing at only 4%, a large part of this quarter's strength came from monetizing earlier sales and improving cash conversion rather than a sharp acceleration in fresh demand.

Operating profit grew much faster than sales. Adjusted EBITDA climbed a whopping 79% y/y to INR21.5bn from INR 12bn, pushing margins to 43% from 34% in Q1 26. Management states higher contributions from land sales helped adjusted EBITDA.

Net profit doubled to INR 13.7bn from INR 6.8bn last year, a 103% y/y jump marking the company's highest-ever quarterly profit. Profit growth outpaced revenue growth, proving the company did not sell more homes. It earned more profit from every rupee of revenue with PAT margin reaching 26.9% versus 18.6% a year ago.

Cash flow was equally important. Operating cash flow came in at INR18.9bn during Q1 27 from INR 9.5bn in Q1 26. Are investors taking note?

Priced for patience

At the time of writing, Lodha Developers’ shares declined 0.6% over the past 12 months and currently trade at INR 1,195, still below the 52-week high of INR 1,337. The market has recognized the company’s operating momentum but remains cautious about how quickly future growth will translate into earnings.

The stock trades at 23.5x FY 27 forward earnings, below its two-year historical P/E average of 31.5x. That discount indicates a more measured valuation. The market appears to be balancing Lodha’s pre-sales pipeline against the usual risks of project timing, leverage, and demand sensitivity.

Analyst sentiment is constructive: 17 of 20 analysts recommend a "Buy", while three rate the stock a "Hold". The consensus target price of INR 1,221.1 implies approximately a 6.7% upside potential from the current price.

Conditions apply

Demand could soften if higher interest rates or persistent inflation weaken affordability, particularly in key urban markets. The company's concentration in the MMR region, alongside its expansion into data-center infrastructure, also raises execution risks. Geopolitical tensions have already affected booking activity. Climate-related risks remain an area of focus, as weather-related disruptions could affect project execution.