In European financial markets, today's jolt is KNDS's surprise decision to suspend its initial public offering.

The Franco-German group, unless it makes more sense to describe it as German-French, is citing unfavorable market conditions. That inevitably raises questions, given that the outlook for the Old Continent's defense sector has not been this supportive for at least four decades.

Officially, the two current shareholders, the French state and the Wegmann family, each holding half of the equity, were demanding a minimum valuation of €12bn that, according to several sources, would have looked prohibitive to investors, who were reluctant to take part in the offering on those terms.

Yet based on KNDS's fundamentals, a valuation of that size looks reasonable and entirely in line with current norms, all the more so since it was significantly trimmed when one considers that a range between €18bn and €20bn, excessive in that case, was on the table earlier this year.

With an order book packed to the brim, KNDS generated revenue of €4.4bn in the last fiscal year, coupled with operating profit of €661m. A multiple of twenty times that profit would not have been unusual.

Nevertheless, as we wrote in KNDS on the stock market: breaking down a strategic listing , that margin was abnormally high compared with sector peers. In addition, the group had paused its capacity investments. Yet signing new contracts would likely have required a significant effort on that front.

Were investors, under no illusion, anticipating a sharp contraction in margins, and a ramp-up in investment that would have weighed excessively on cash flows and the group's financing needs? The hypothesis is plausible.

Unless KNDS is using an overly convenient pretext to mask a far more worrying development, namely fresh friction between France and Germany over governance.

As we noted ten days ago, Germany accounts for the bulk of KNDS's order book. In that context, is it ready to accept strict parity with the French state, when a more senior role in the shareholder base would not be entirely illegitimate?

Another possibility: one of the reasons justifying a KNDS listing, as is well known, is the ramp-up of Leopard tank programs, the new 2A8 version, and Boxer infantry transport vehicles.

Yet one can speculate that the German federal government and the Bundeswehr are currently revisiting their budget priorities, to favor, for example, drones and loitering munitions over more traditional combat vehicles that have shown their limits on the Ukrainian front.

One thing is in any case highly likely: the excuse of a €12bn valuation that investors supposedly received poorly looks very much like a smokescreen to conceal a more serious problem behind the scenes.