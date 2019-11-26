Log in
doitwell : Organizes International Guest Experience Training at Luna Farm

11/26/2019 | 07:37pm EST

A 2-day training on Guest Experience for the staff of Luna Farm will take place at Fico (Bologna) on the 25th and 26th of November. The full immersion training is organized by doitwell, an innovative consulting company, founded by Nicole Cutrufo in 2019, based in Florida with the aim of supporting attractions and museums to improve interaction and guest experience (online and offline).

Luna Farm is the first Farm Theme Park in Italy, created and realized by Zamperla for FICO Eataly World. Built within Fico, the park covers an area of about 6,500 square meters, and offers its guests the opportunity to experience unique augmented reality attractions (developed by Z+), 15 theme rides, performances and shows. Created by the design company Team Park Project, Luna Farm has witnessed the investment of about 11 million euros and required a year work.

Accessibility is one of the most important issues for the Group and for this reason, much energy (and research) was devoted to the topic of Inclusion, leading to the realization, over the years, of rides suitable for people with special needs.

Zamperla Group has more than a century experience in the entertainment industry and 50-year experience in the realization of rides. The Group has realized rides for the most important players in the amusement industry: Disney, Universal, Six Flags, Merlin, and Warner Bros. It now manages two parks in New York City: Victorian Gardens in Central Park and Luna Park at Coney Island.

“This training course represents an important milestone in our long journey for our territory in our territory,” states Lara Facchinetti (HR director for Zamperla Group), “thanks to our collaboration with doitwell we succeeded in adding an international touch to our message, to make it universal in its simplicity.”

Hospitality and target-focused unique experiences will be the main topics of the training course ideated by doitwell: “We are more than happy to support Zamperla Group in this ‘made in Italy’ project which puts the Guest in a core position. We do believe the interaction with the public must be related to great emotions, both for children and adults, in order to create unique, special and worldwide recognizable experiences” (Nicole Cutrufo, doitwell founder and CEO).

The training sessions will host key speakers with a robust experience in theme park and guest experience management. During the training, the staff of Luna Farm will confront with best international practices. Retired professor Dr Dickson – University of Central Florida – leader in Theme Park Management and Hospitality – will talk about Guestology, Elis Salamone, veteran in the armed forces, will deal with the topic of team building, Julia Elle, a notorious Instagram influencer, will be there to represent the category of moms. Psychologists, an obstetrician and the largest community of fathers in Italy will contribute to make the sessions rich and valuable. Through role-playing sessions and the interactions with experts, our Luna Farm staff will have the opportunity to get in touch, deeply and professionally, with the needs of each target market in order to make the experience of the guests unique, emotional and unforgettable.

Doitwell is an innovative digital consulting company based in Orlando, Florida.

We support attractions, theme parks, museums and tourism operators enhancing their Guest Experience.


© Business Wire 2019
