Dolfines Partners with AsiaEdge, Targets Professional Training Market in Asia

The French group is accelerating its international expansion through its subsidiary Aegide International, signing a three-year strategic agreement aimed at covering more than 45 countries.

Dolfines, a consulting firm specializing in operational excellence, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership between its subsidiary Aegide International and AsiaEdge, a leading energy training expert in the Asia-Pacific region.



This 36-month agreement, effective since December 1, 2025, targets the deployment of training programs in Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), as well as in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors (wind and solar).



AsiaEdge will oversee marketing and logistics in key areas including China, India, and the Gulf countries. Aegide International will contribute its educational engineering and international accreditations.



Adrien Bourdon-Feniou, president of Dolfines, emphasizes that this alliance makes it possible to "provide concrete solutions to the challenges faced by professionals in the region" thanks to high value-added expertise. The partnership is already operational on specific modules such as wind turbine maintenance.



Dolfines shares fell by 4.6% today in Paris and are down nearly 14% over the past year.





