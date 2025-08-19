In a sector report on US discount retailers Jefferies maintains its "buy" recommendation on Dollar General shares, with a price target raised 3% to $130.



Store traffic at Dollar General improved sequentially in Q2, which analysts believe bodes well for its upcoming quarterly results, the broker said.



Jefferies has therefore raised its sales growth forecast to 4.8%, while maintaining its EPS estimate at $1.63 (above the consensus estimates of 4.6% and $1.58 respectively). It also expects management to raise its annual targets slightly.