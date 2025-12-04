Dollar General raised its full-year earnings forecasts on Thursday after beating expectations in Q3, helped by solid demand at its discount stores. The retailer benefited from cost-cutting efforts and better inventory management, as well as an influx of bargain-hunting shoppers in an uncertain economic environment. The stock rose over 11% during trading, taking its YTD rise to nearly 45%.
The company now expects FY EPS of $6.30 to $6.50, up from a previous forecast range of $5.80 to $6.30. Same-store sales are expected to rise by 2.5% to 2.7%, up from 2.1% to 2.6% previously. This rebound comes as discount chains, such as Dollar Tree or Walmart, attract a broader audience, including more affluent households, amid higher living costs and job uncertainties.
Dollar General relies on an aggressive pricing policy, with about 25% of its products sold at $1 or less, to retain its low-income customer base. CEO Todd Vasos says that the combination of value and convenience positions the group to gain market share across all segments. Its Q3 EPS reached $1.28, versus $0.95 expected, on revenue of $10.65bn, slightly above forecasts. The group now plans to slow its physical expansion to focus on improving the customer experience and profitability.
Dollar General Corporation specializes in reduced-price distribution of mass consumption products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumption products (82.2%): hygiene and cleaning products (paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, etc.), food and beverage products, personal care and beauty products (soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, perfumes, cosmetics, etc.), OTC medications, and pet care products;
- seasonal products (10%): decorative items, toys, batteries, greeting cards, paper products, lawn and garden products, office supplies, etc.;
- household items (5.1%): kitchen items, small appliances, light bulbs, picture frames, candles, bathroom products, etc.;
- clothing and accessories (2.7%): clothing for men, women, and children, underwear, shoes, purses, etc.
At the end of January 2025, the group had a network of 20,594 stores located in the United States.
