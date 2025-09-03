Alongside its quarterly results, Dollar Tree announced that it is raising its annual adjusted EPS target range to $5.32-5.72 to reflect current operating prospects and share repurchases exceeding $1bn since the beginning of the year. However, NB: pmt -6.3%.



The discount retailer is also raising its net sales forecast for FY 2025, now expecting between $19.3bn and $19.5bn, with same-store sales growth of 4% to 6%.



Dollar Tree achieved adjusted EPS from continuing operations up 13.2% to $0.77 in its Q2 2025, with sales up 12.3% to $4.6bn. On a same-store basis, sales increased by 6.5%.



"The strong sales growth, margin outperformance, and market share gains that Dollar Tree has achieved in an increasingly challenging economic environment reinforce its unique position in the current landscape," said CEO Mike Creedon.