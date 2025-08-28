Dollar Tree and Uber Technologies have announced a new partnership between the retail chain and the Uber Eats platform, marking a new step in Uber's expansion into retail in suburban and rural areas in the US.



Nearly 9,000 Dollar Tree stores are joining the Uber Eats app, "offering customers on-demand access to value-added essentials, snacks, party supplies, and seasonal surprises."



Dollar Tree offers customers a unique shopping experience, now available at the touch of a button on the Uber Eats and Uber apps, they explain.