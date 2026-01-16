Construction of Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), the largest offshore wind project in the US, can resume after a federal judge temporarily lifted the suspension. The strategic project, developed by Dominion Energy, had been halted in December following a decision by the Trump administration, which cited national security concerns. Dominion shares reacted positively to the news, rising 1% on Friday.



The project, made up of 176 turbines, aims to supply electricity to over 600,000 homes. It is seen as essential to meeting rising energy demand in Northern Virginia, a global hub for data centers that consume large amounts of power. Dominion said it wants to restart work quickly while continuing talks with federal authorities to secure a lasting legal solution.



The initial suspension by the Department of the Interior covered five offshore wind projects along the East Coast. Dominion warned that the interruption posed risks to grid stability, stressing CVOW's importance in supporting critical civilian and military infrastructure in the region. The restart comes as energy needs are being boosted by the development of artificial intelligence and mounting pressure on the local power grid.