Domino's Pizza reported better-than-expected Q3 results on Tuesday, buoyed by a sales strategy focused on promotions and affordable meals, as US consumers remain cautious in the face of inflation. EPS reached $4.08, above the $3.97 anticipated, while same-store sales in the US rose 5.2%, compared with the 4% forecast by LSEG analysts. The stock rose just over 1% as Wall Street opened.

The quarter's success was notably driven by the relaunch of the "Best Deal Ever" campaign, offering topped pizzas for $9.99, and the introduction of new products such as pizza with parmesan-stuffed crust. The partnership with DoorDash also stimulated demand by expanding delivery channels. This value- and loyalty-focused approach has enabled Domino's to stand out in a fast-food sector weakened by declining purchasing power.

Internationally, same-store sales rose 1.7%, slightly below expectations, held back by uneven demand in Japan and Australia. The gross margin for company-owned restaurants declined by 0.5 point, due to higher raw material costs, particularly for cheese and pork. Despite these pressures, Domino's remains attractive to consumers looking for good deals, strengthening its position in a market in which there is greater competition between major brands.