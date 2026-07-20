Domino's Pizza Slightly Beats Expectations

The US pizza chain, whose shares are up 7% in premarket trading, reported quarterly revenue slightly above Wall Street expectations, as solid performance in its supply-chain business offset softer demand at its restaurants, where consumers continue to rein in discretionary spending.

In the second quarter, the US group reported earnings per share of $4.07, versus a consensus of $4.17, and posted revenue of $1.19bn, up 4.3% year on year, versus a consensus of $1.18bn. This performance was driven mainly by 6.5% growth in revenue at its supply-chain division, to $731.7m.



This business, which supplies franchised restaurants and company-owned locations with ingredients, pizza dough and the equipment required to operate, benefited from higher order volumes as well as a 2.2% increase in the food basket price, reflecting moderate raw-material inflation.



Restaurant operations, by contrast, remained sluggish. In the United States, comparable sales rose just 0.1% in the quarter ended June 14, versus a 0.62% increase expected by analysts. A year earlier, they had risen 3.4%.



This comparable-sales growth in the United States is the weakest posted by Domino's in five quarters, against a backdrop of a high cost of living and a less supportive US labor market, which are weighing on restaurant spending.



Internationally, comparable sales fell 0.1%, while the market had been looking for a 0.5% increase. They had risen 2.4% a year earlier.