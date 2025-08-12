The US president has quickly tackled most of his campaign promises, but not yet the one on cannabis deregulation. It is an issue on which he now seems ready to move forward, as stocks in the sector await a strong signal to regain the momentum they lost since their heyday at the beginning of the decade.

Nearly a year ago, Donald Trump said he was in favor of removing cannabis from the same legal category as heroin, an unusual position compared to his Republican predecessors. At the time, this stance was intended to appeal to young voters and supporters of a libertarian agenda.

According to the Wall Street Journal, during a fundraiser at his golf club in New Jersey, Trump mentioned the possibility of classifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Currently listed as a Schedule I drug by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — alongside LSD and heroin — it could be reclassified as a Schedule III drug, which is defined as having a moderate-to-low risk of physical and psychological dependence.

A relaxation with multiple effects

This change would not completely legalize the substance, but it would allow for tax breaks, easier medical research, and the possibility for doctors to prescribe cannabis-based treatments within a federal framework. Some medications could even be added to national health programs.

Above all, it would be the most significant step forward for legalization advocates in years.

Political or public health measure?

It is well known that Donald Trump is not a fan of this plant, one of the oldest cultivated by humans. A teetotaler and abstinent from drugs, he often cites his brother's addiction problems as a personal warning. But a senior official in his administration explains that the president is interested in "80-20 cultural issues," meaning those that enjoy broad popular support.

Intense lobbying supports this movement. The political financing committee American Rights and Reform has received several million dollars from the industry. The movement contributed $1m to Donald Trump's campaign and spent $120,000 on a poll. The poll was sent to the White House and found that 80% of independent voters support reclassification and legalization.

To try to be a little more comprehensive than this poll, let's add a second one, according to a Pew Research Center survey, 57% of Americans support the legalization of cannabis and its recreational use, and only 11% are against medical use.

One of the keys to understanding this issue may simply be whether this decision will strengthen Republican support in the run-up to the midterm elections.

Donald Trump, during a press conference held on Monday to discuss, among other things, insecurity in Washington, said that his decision would be made in the coming weeks.

Here are some stocks in the sector ranked by market capitalization: