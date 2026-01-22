Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, accusing them of closing several of his accounts and those of affiliated entities in connection with his political views. In a filing submitted to the Miami-Dade court in Florida, the US president is seeking at least $5bn in damages, arguing that the bank's decision, taken in early 2021 amid the Capitol events, amounted to an ideological choice.



The complaint cites "social and political pressure" that JPMorgan allegedly gave in to, describing the institution's motivations as "baseless 'woke' beliefs". Trump accuses the bank of business defamation, breach of contractual good faith, and violations of Florida's law on unfair trade practices. The lawsuit fits into a broader criticism, voiced in some conservative circles, of financial institutions suspected of discriminating against clients for political reasons.



JPMorgan Chase responded in a statement, saying the lawsuit is "without merit". Spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said the bank never closes accounts for political or religious reasons, but only when a legal or regulatory risk is identified. She also called for clearer rules to prevent the banking sector from being used as a political tool. The case is now expected to proceed through the courts in Florida.