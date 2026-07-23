Double-digit organic growth for Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter

Ermenegildo Zegna reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter, as the Italian fashion group known for its suits benefited from the strength of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and continued momentum in the Americas.

Over the period from April to June, revenue rose 10.3% year over year to €517.1m, representing organic growth of 11%, four points above the consensus set at 7%.



In a statement, the Milan-based group attributed this double-digit growth to the 17.3% organic increase in its retail (DTC) division, which includes its directly operated stores and its online commerce network.



Zegna, which also owns the Tom Ford Fashion and Thom Browne brands, also benefited from its strong exposure to the U.S. market, which is now its second-largest business after Europe, where its organic growth reached 21.8% in the second quarter.



Already up 35% this year



In a reaction note, Bernstein analysts, who have an outperform rating on the stock, praised results that were clearly better than expected.



'These results should be more than enough to justify the stock's 7% gain since the start of the month, versus -2% for the sector average,' said SG's subsidiary.



'Zegna is clearly reaping the rewards of its exposure to very wealthy clients and its very strong momentum in the Americas,' the brokerage concluded.



The stock, up 35% this year, was seen up 2.7% on Thursday morning at the opening of Wall Street, its only listing venue.