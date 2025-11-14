Walmart announced on Friday that its CEO Doug McMillon will retire in January. He will be replaced by John Furner, who is currently head of Walmart US, on February 1, 2026. This transition marks the end of an era spanning over ten years during which McMillon, 59, has led the group's expansion into e-commerce and logistics modernization in the face of major challenges such as the pandemic, trade tensions and rising digital competition.

John Furner, who joined the company as an hourly-waged employee over 30 years ago, has held leadership positions in all three of the group's major divisions. Greg Penner, board chairman, praised a leader "who knows every facet of the business." Doug McMillon himself expressed confidence in his successor, citing a new phase of transformation, "driven by artificial intelligence".

Under McMillon's leadership, Walmart's share price has soared almost 300%, demonstrating the strength of the strategy that he has implemented. Despite this, the stock fell more than 2% in pre-market trading on Friday, reflecting investors' momentary caution in the face of this change in governance. The succession is part of a desire for strategic continuity within the group, as Walmart enters a new phase of technological and international development.