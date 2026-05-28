US markets ended Wednesday in mixed territory, caught between retreating oil prices and a rotation towards industrial and consumer staples. The S&P 500 closed flat (+0.02%) at 7,520.5 points, the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.09% to 29,973.6 points, while the Dow Jones gained 0.36% to 50,644.3 points, marking a new record close.

The easing of oil prices was the primary driver of the session's rotation, with WTI dropping over 4% to around $95 per barrel. Prices were pulled lower by Iranian media reports suggesting a draft agreement that could restore traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, although the White House subsequently denied the existence of such a document. Marco Rubio nevertheless said that progress had been made in discussions, which was enough to support segments that are most sensitive to energy costs.



This decline in crude benefited airlines, cruise operators, and residential developers, contributing to the outperformance of consumer discretionary (+1.7%). MGM Resorts (+9%) was among the S&P 500's top gainers following rating upgrades from JPMorgan and Truist, while Abercrombie & Fitch (+9%) surged after quarterly results beat expectations, bolstered by the strength of the US market.



The rotation came at the expense of the stocks that have driven Wall Street's rally in recent weeks, namely those tied to artificial intelligence, led by semiconductors. Nvidia (-1%) and Intel (-1%) retreated, while Qualcomm (-6%) fell significantly following its strong YTD performance (~+35%).



A few growth stocks nevertheless resisted this profit-taking. AppLovin (+10%) even led the S&P 500 following favorable comments from Morgan Stanley, which highlighted improving advertising conversion rates and long-term potential linked to AI optimization. Meta Platforms (+4%) also rose following reports from TechCrunch indicating that the group plans to roll out consumer subscriptions globally, which supported communication services (+0.7%).



Beneath the surface, the market remained mixed, with a rebound in consumer staples (+1.1%) after the previous day's decline, but persistent weakness in financials (-0.8%), utilities (-0.5%) and energy (-1.5%). The Russell 2000 (flat) hit a new intraday record, while the S&P Mid Cap 400 (-0.3%) edged lower.



On the macroeconomic front, housing data did not alter the general tone of the session, but served as a reminder that rate pressure remains a headwind for the sector. The US 30-year mortgage rate rose to 6.65%, a nine-month high, while mortgage applications plunged 8.5%, with an 18.1% drop in refinancing requests.



Attention then turned to results from Marvell Technology, Salesforce, Snowflake and HP inc after the bell, which provided a fresh test for sentiment regarding semiconductors and software providers.