DR Horton shares fell 3% at the start of trading on Wall Street, despite the homebuilder announcing a 13% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share when it released its results.



Over the last three months of its 2024-25 financial year, its earnings per share fell 22% to $3.04, with a pre-tax profit margin of 12.4% on revenues of $9.7bn (-4%). $3.04, with a pre-tax profit margin of 12.4% on revenues of $9.7bn (-4% to $8.6 billion in home sales).



"Demand for new homes continues to be affected by persistent access constraints and household caution, and we expect our sales incentives will remain high during fiscal 2025-26," said CEO David Auld.



Based on current market conditions, DR Horton expects to generate revenues of between $33.5bn and $35bn in FY 2025-26, compared to $34.3bn for the full fiscal year.



