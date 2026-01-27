Dr. Martens, the Northamptonshire bootmaker whose air-cushioned soles and yellow stitching have been cultural staples since the 1960s, is attempting to reconcile its storied past with a more disciplined commercial future. Since its London Stock Exchange debut on 29 January 2021, the company's shares have languished well below their IPO price as results have struggled to live up to early market expectations.

Published on 01/27/2026 at 05:21 am EST - Modified on 01/27/2026 at 05:43 am EST

The company's latest trading statement for the 13 weeks ended 29 December 2024 - the most recent quarter published - shows a modest rebound in sales after prior declines. On a constant-currency basis, group revenue rose 3%, direct-to-consumer revenue grew 1% CC, with Americas up 4%, while EMEA fell 5% and APAC rose 17%. Wholesale revenue grew 9%, even as wholesale demand remained uneven.

The picture is nuanced: growth in Asia-Pacific helped offset weakness in Europe-Middle East-Africa, and the company has begun to stabilise U.S. DTC sales after prior slump. But these gains come from a low base, and overall revenue is still below past peaks.

Investors now value Dr. Martens on forward earnings expectations rather than historical profits, which have been erratic. MarketScreener's most recent data shows a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.8× in 2026 - a moderate multiple reflecting cautious optimism but tempered by uncertainty about sustainable earnings growth

Performance since IPO falls short

The stock's performance underlines that scepticism. Dr. Martens shares have fallen sharply from their post-IPO highs, which reflects repeated profit warnings, challenges in key markets - notably the United States - and operational issues that have dampened confidence since flotation.

Under new leadership, the company has shifted focus toward margin improvement and inventory discipline. The strategic effort to return U.S. DTC channels to growth is beginning to show incremental results, but this comes against a backdrop of still-fragile demand in the company's largest Western markets.

Wholesale growth has been a helpful buffer, but reliance on partners to drive volume adds complexity and limits pricing control.

Consensus forecasts: stabilisation and slow recovery

Sell-side analyst forecasts for the full year ending March 2026 suggest modest improvement, with revenue forecast to rise modestly in FY26 and beyond. Adjusted EBIT is expected to grow as cost discipline and channel mix improvements take hold. Earnings per share (EPS) is projected to increase materially after a period of suppressed profits.

Investors will be watching several indicators for signs of durable momentum, including continued growth in the Americas and Asia-Pacific, the return of European demand at full price, as well as cost and inventory metrics, since stock discipline remains central to margin recovery.

The market response to the release was swift. Dr. Martens shares fell by as much as 7.6%, their sharpest drop since November. Analysts pointed to weaker-than-expected trading during the peak holiday period. Piral Dadhania of RBC Capital Markets said the sell-off reflected "softer than expected revenue momentum through peak trading", noting that third-quarter revenue of £251m came in below his forecasts. The company also flagged a larger negative impact from currency movements on revenue and pretax profit than previously expected.

Other analysts struck a more measured tone. David Hughes of Shore Capital argued that the revenue decline largely reflected Dr. Martens' more disciplined approach to discounting, which weighed on volumes but improved the quality and profitability of sales. He added that management's confirmation it remains on track to deliver significant year-on-year growth in pretax profit, despite expecting revenue to be broadly flat on a constant-currency basis, "should help settle any investor nerves."