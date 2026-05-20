Mixed annual results for the iconic British footwear brand.

On one hand, it is clear that Dr Martens, currently in the middle of restructuring, is limiting the damage and securing the essentials - namely, the brand remains in the black and has even managed to steady the ship following a particularly grueling FY 2025.

Revenue fell by 2.9% over FY 2026, primarily due to a corresponding decline in unit volumes. In this respect, some shareholders may find solace in the fact that Dr Martens refrained from slashing prices in the hope of regaining volume.

Others, conversely, will point out that the brand's troubles began - amongst other factors - with price hikes, and that the group should have instead adopted a volume-driven strategy. It is true that the British firm has been aggressive in this area: its gross margin is higher than Birkenstock's, and 50% higher than Nike's.

Beyond management adjustments - in our analysts' view, neither currency effects nor restructuring costs warrant being stripped out - the combined impact of the reorganization and the cost-saving plan has indeed improved operating profit, although it remains well below historical levels.

Finally, there is a notable disappointment regarding the direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy, which is failing to gain traction. On the contrary, sales in this segment declined by 5.8% despite significant investments in the brand's physical stores.

Dr Martens, which like so many others - including Nike, which is now backtracking - bet heavily on its DTC strategy, has yet to prove its case. A similar disappointment was noted in the diversification strategy toward sandals and tall boots.

The outlook for 2027 remains cautious, with no new store openings planned. Management aims to keep net debt more or less stable, despite a £30 million investment program that will be three times larger than that of the 2026 fiscal year.

Under these conditions, investors are likely to maintain a wait-and-see approach regarding the group's valuation. On this subject, refer to, Dr Martens plc: Musical Chairs, and Is Birkenstock Reaching a Plateau?