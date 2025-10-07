LDC generated revenue of €3.45bn in H1 2025-2026 (ending August), up 15.6% y-o-y: LFL growth was 5.6%.



This growth was driven by the integration of recent acquisitions, particularly in the International and Catering divisions, and by price increases, particularly in the French Poultry segment.



In detail, the French Poultry business generated €2,300m in revenue over H1, up 6.5% (+5.1% LFL), thanks to strong consumption, a favorable product mix and the strength of the group's brands.



The International division recorded strong growth of 66% to €612.2m, driven by the scope effect (+49.6%) but also by solid organic growth (+15.8%), with a return to normal production conditions in Poland and Hungary.



The Catering segment posted sales of €537.8m, up 18.2%, including the effect of the acquisition of Pierre Martinet. Sales were fairly flat LFL (-0.2%).



This successful start to the year in a still favorable market environment reinforces the Group's determination to be a driving force in the modernization of the sector, LDC said.



LDC thus confirms its annual targets: to exceed €7bn in sales and achieve EBITDA of around €560m.