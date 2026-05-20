Drone Volt and Skipper NDT sign collaboration agreement

The French drone manufacturer and the specialist in non-intrusive technologies combining AI, geospatial analysis, and advanced electromagnetic detection will collaborate to develop innovative solutions.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/20/2026 at 01:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These solutions notably focus on pipeline monitoring, buried infrastructure mapping, underground structure detection, analysis of hard-to-reach areas, and the optimization of predictive maintenance programs.



In the press release, Drone Volt specifies that monitoring pipeline depth of cover is now a critical challenge for ensuring infrastructure safety, maintaining regulatory compliance, preventing environmental risks, anticipating erosion or soil movement, and ensuring the operational continuity of strategic energy networks.



Leveraging geospatial intelligence and advanced data analytics, this technology provides enhanced visibility of buried infrastructure and hard-to-reach critical assets, enabling improved decision-making, strengthening predictive maintenance, and ensuring the long-term optimization of infrastructure management.



These technologies will be integrated into Drone Volt's Hercules 20 and Kobra platforms, opening new growth prospects for the group in international markets for the intelligent inspection of pipelines and critical infrastructure, alongside its partner Skipper NDT.

To accelerate the operational development of these solutions, both companies also plan to establish a test bench at a Drone Volt flight site, designed to validate pipeline inspection and monitoring technologies under conditions closely resembling real-world operational environments.



The agreement will allow Drone Volt to further develop its high-value-added service offerings by supporting its partner in the deployment of its solutions. The collaboration also opens new international development prospects for Drone Volt Expert.