Drone Volt has announced the launch of a strategic review "to continue its development trajectory and seek optimal valuation of its assets," a process that could lead to a listing on the Nasdaq in addition to its current listing in Paris.

The company is being supported in this initiative by Maxim Group LLC, an American investment bank that previously assisted Drone Volt in its last two capital increases, which were primarily subscribed by American investors.

Drone Volt stated it will keep the market informed of any significant developments in this process as soon as possible. Maxim Group LLC will also support Drone Volt in identifying and evaluating potential strategic alliances.

As part of this support, and in order to preserve Drone Volt's cash position, Maxim Group LLC would be compensated in shares, up to a maximum of 4% of the diluted capital (with 3% only payable in the event of a Nasdaq listing).