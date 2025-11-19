Drone Volt seals strategic partnership with UMag

Drone Volt announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding and partnership agreement with UMag Solutions, making the group the integration platform for V2Mag and V2Mag-MIL sensors, which are airborne magnetometric sensors capable of detecting magnetic anomalies from a drone.



The agreement opens up access to key global markets—defense, security, offshore energy, and critical infrastructure—and provides for the distribution of Drone Volt solutions in several geostrategic areas.



Drone Volt has already carried out successful mine and UXO detection missions with the NATO-approved V2Mag-MIL, confirming its position in humanitarian and security demining operations.



The executives highlight a partnership presented at the Milipol trade show and considered a powerful growth accelerator, driven by the energy transition, the boom in underwater infrastructure, and the increased need for security.



"The integration of V2Mag into our platforms [...] strengthens our technological lead and opens the door to high-potential civilian and military markets," commented Marc Courcelle, CEO of Drone Volt.