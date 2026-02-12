Drone Volt Secures Contract with Major European Energy Company

The French manufacturer has signed a framework agreement for a minimum of four years to support the internal upskilling of a leading player in the energy sector. The contract focuses on drone piloting training.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/12/2026 at 12:17 pm EST

Drone Volt has announced the signing of a framework contract for drone piloting training services with "a major player in the energy sector," active both in France and internationally, for a minimum duration of four years.



The agreement, concluded with all entities of the group, aims to structure and strengthen internal telepiloting skills in order to support the development of use cases related to the inspection, maintenance, and surveillance of infrastructure.



In a context of operational optimization and heightened safety requirements, drones serve as a technological lever to enhance the quality of inspections, reduce intervention times, and limit the exposure of teams to high-risk environments.



"This contract confirms the relevance of our strategic pivot toward high value-added activities and is in line with the continued strong growth of these activities in 2025, a trajectory that is expected to continue into 2026," said Marc Courcelle, Managing Director.