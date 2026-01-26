Drone Volt Secures Major Service Contract with Phoenix Tower International, Analyst Responds

The French specialist in professional drones will operate on more than 3,000 telecom sites across France as part of a digital twin program.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/26/2026 at 12:17 pm EST

Drone Volt has announced the signing of a service contract with Phoenix Tower International (PTI), one of the world's leading providers of wireless infrastructure. The agreement covers the capture of high-resolution images for more than 3,000 sites in France, intended to support PTI's digital twin program in partnership with the vHive software platform.



Data collected by Drone Volt's drones will be integrated into the vHive solution and analyzed by its artificial intelligence software to precisely identify the maintenance needs of each site.



The contract will span a period of 14 months and is expected to contribute significantly to the company's revenue for the 2026 fiscal year, the company notes.



Following this announcement, Alexandre Desprez, who oversees the case at AlphaValue, indicated that he anticipates "a slight increase in the share price tomorrow morning." The analyst maintains his positive outlook on the stock, which he says offers multiple levers for revaluation in 2026.