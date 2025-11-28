Drone Volt saw a sharp increase on the Paris Stock Exchange on Friday after expressing satisfaction with its participation in the Milipol trade show, dedicated to safety and homeland security, which took place in Paris last week. The professional drone manufacturer described the event as a "turning point" for its business.

In a statement released last night, the group highlighted the event's "exceptional" attendance and unprecedented national media coverage, notably featuring one of its key executives, Frédéric Glorieux, who was invited live on France Info TV.

Regarding operational demonstrations, Drone Volt reported it was able to showcase two versions of its best-selling "Hercules 20" drone: one designed for airborne decontamination and the other for demining operations. The latter, according to the company, is attracting growing interest from armed forces, bomb disposal units, and international organizations.

The company also unveiled its next-generation "Beluga" vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone, designed for strategic intelligence and surveillance. The aircraft boasts a wingspan of 415 cm and a length of 195 cm, with a maximum speed of 120 km/h, and has also drawn significant attention from military forces, critical infrastructure operators, and international delegations.

"However, the company has not announced the signing of any new contracts," analysts at AllInvest Securities cautioned this morning. "Nevertheless, it reports approaching the coming months with an ambitious roadmap," the brokerage firm noted.

"The enthusiasm observed around our solutions (...) confirms the growing confidence of security and defense stakeholders," said Marc Courcelle, the company's CEO.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, Drone Volt shares rose by more than 4% following these announcements, bringing its gains for the year to 110%.