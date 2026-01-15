Drone Volt: Sharp Decline in Sales for 2025

Drone Volt reported revenues of €8.8 million for the 2025 fiscal year, compared to €32.7 million in 2024, marking a 73% drop, with a high level of billings in the fourth quarter (€2.8 million). The group, specialized in professional civil drones, maintained strong commercial momentum, selling 78 drones in 2025, nearly 50% of which were in North America (28 in the United States and 9 in Canada).

In addition, the strategic review of Drone Volt's activities, announced at the end of 2024, has fully contributed to reducing the group's cost structure.



Nevertheless, due to revenues falling short of initial expectations on the latest signed R&D contracts, the company will not be able to achieve a positive EBITDA in the second half of the 2025 fiscal year.



During this period, Drone Volt carried out several financial operations, raising a total of approximately €25 million and thus significantly strengthening its equity base.



At the start of 2026, the company will officially announce the signing of several contracts in the coming days.



The group also confirms that its consideration of a potential listing on Nasdaq, the leading American market for technology companies, is still ongoing.