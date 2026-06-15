Drone Volt Strengthens Energy Sector Presence in Norway and Australia

The French professional drone manufacturer and aerial robotics specialist is continuing its international expansion following a successful mission in Norway and a high-profile appearance at Australian Energy Week 2026 alongside its partner AMPACIMON.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/15/2026 at 02:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Powerline teams from Drone Volt Expert recently completed an installation of AMPACIMON Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) sensors on power lines in Norway using their proprietary LineDrone DLR system.



This operation, conducted on infrastructure reaching up to 735 kV, was carried out under particularly complex conditions characterized by difficult terrain, dense vegetation, and significant access constraints.



Leveraging its operational expertise, Drone Volt installed these sensors designed to optimize power line transmission capacity in real time. The LineDrone DLR system allows for the rapid deployment of this equipment without service interruptions, thereby contributing to the improved utilization of existing infrastructure and the increasing integration of renewable energy sources.



This mission is part of a strategic partnership established with AMPACIMON to support power grid operators in optimizing their infrastructure through innovative and secure solutions.



Simultaneously, the group participated in Australian Energy Week 2026, held from June 9 to 12 in Melbourne. This major energy sector event in the Asia-Pacific region provided Drone Volt teams the opportunity to meet with numerous stakeholders in electricity production, transmission, and distribution to discuss challenges related to grid optimization, increasing transit capacities, and the modernization of critical infrastructure.



Already active in Europe and North America, the group now intends to accelerate its development in Oceania, confirming its ambition to establish itself as a leading international player in specialized aerial interventions for energy infrastructure.