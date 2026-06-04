Drone Volt to showcase solutions at Eurosatory forum

The French professional drone manufacturer and leading aerial robotics technology player will present its latest solutions at the Eurosatory trade fair, held from June 15 to 19 at Paris-Nord Villepinte.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/04/2026 at 02:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group's products provide operational responses to complex challenges, including demining missions, firefighting, surveillance, inspection, and chemical risk detection.



Marc Courcelle, CEO of Drone Volt, stated: 'At Eurosatory, we will showcase our full range of dual-use solutions, developed in France and designed for security and defense stakeholders. Driven by strategic partnerships and growing demand, Drone Volt is preparing to scale up its production capacity by leveraging its industrial expertise and R&D know-how to meet the specific requirements expressed by users. We will also present our latest innovations in counter-drone warfare, within the context of evolving intervention doctrines'.