Specializing in anti-drone technology, the Australian company DroneShield has experienced breathtaking growth.

Launched in 2014 and listed on the stockmarket two years later, DroneShield secured its first significant contract in 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Still close to zero before the start of the conflict, its revenue reached A$72.3m in H1, up 210% y-o-y. Its order book has tripled, from A$57m to A$176m.

After a marginally profitable FY 2023—the aim being to reassure the market ahead of the major capital increase in 2024—2025 should see the group post a more comfortable profit. This could pave the way for another, larger, capital increase.

There is still a long way to go because, unsurprisingly, the phenomenal growth has so far been accompanied by an explosion in structural and R&D costs, as well as a demanding volume of investment in working capital. In 2025, this will once again put cash flow in the red.

DroneShield presents itself as the only fully integrated anti-drone equipment manufacturer, both in terms of detection and neutralization of threats. Notably, the only competitor it identifies as offering such a comprehensive range of products is France's MC2 Technologies.

In terms of geography, Europe remains the primary market for DroneShield, ahead of Asia (excluding China) and the Gulf countries. The US market remains difficult to access. Competition—from Anduril and AeroVironment, for example—is also better established there.

With 931 million shares on a diluted basis, a share price of AUD 3.2, and just over $200m in cash, DroneShield has an enterprise value of AUD 2.8bn, a hefty multiple of almost 15x this year's expected revenue.

A significant risk is the emergence of increased competition in Europe—in France, Germany, the UK and Israel—which could slow the company's currently meteoric expansion.

Last year, to the displeasure of some attentive observers, members of the management team aggressively sold off the shares they received as stock options at prices well below those subsequently achieved.