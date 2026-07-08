DSM-Firmenich slips despite share buybacks and Jefferies' positive view
DSM-Firmenich shares are down on the Amsterdam exchange (-1.91%, at €84.04). The group has merely provided a weekly update on the progress of its share buyback program and received an overall favorable note from Jefferies.
The company, which specializes in innovation across nutrition, health and beauty, said that between June 29 and July 3 it repurchased 155,456 of its own shares at an average price of €82.45, representing a total amount of €12.8m. Since the start of this program, 4.520m shares have been acquired at an average price of €65.86, for total consideration of €297.7m.
The company notes that the €40m buyback program intended to cover commitments linked to the group's share-based compensation plans was completed on March 23, 2026. The €500m buyback program intended to reduce the company's share capital is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026.
A Jefferies note
At the same time, the U.S. investment bank raised its second-quarter organic growth forecast to 3.7%. This should be driven by the P&B (Perfumery & Beauty) division. This positive revenue momentum should continue throughout fiscal 2026 thanks to: easier comparables, the continued strength of Perfumery, and sustained innovation momentum.
The recommendation on DSM-Firmenich remains a buy, but the price target has been raised from €77 to €95.
DSM-Firmenich AG is a leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty. It reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With a comprehensive range of natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, the company uniquely works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet.
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