The company, which specializes in innovation across nutrition, health and beauty, said that between June 29 and July 3 it repurchased 155,456 of its own shares at an average price of €82.45, representing a total amount of €12.8m.
Since the start of this program, 4.520m shares have been acquired at an average price of €65.86, for total consideration of €297.7m.

The company notes that the €40m buyback program intended to cover commitments linked to the group's share-based compensation plans was completed on March 23, 2026. The €500m buyback program intended to reduce the company's share capital is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

A Jefferies note

At the same time, the U.S. investment bank raised its second-quarter organic growth forecast to 3.7%. This should be driven by the P&B (Perfumery & Beauty) division. This positive revenue momentum should continue throughout fiscal 2026 thanks to: easier comparables, the continued strength of Perfumery, and sustained innovation momentum.

The recommendation on DSM-Firmenich remains a buy, but the price target has been raised from €77 to €95.