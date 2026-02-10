Duke Energy said on Tuesday that it expects profit to rise in 2026, supported by rapidly growing electricity demand in the United States. The group is notably benefiting from the boom in data centers linked to artificial intelligence and higher consumption by households and businesses.

For FY 2026, Duke Energy forecasts EPS of between $6.55 and $6.80, up from $6.31 in 2025. The outlook reflects the positive impact of robust electricity demand, as the US Energy Information Administration expects consumption to reach record levels in 2026. The midpoint of the range is, however, slightly below analysts' expectations, which averaged $6.70 per share, according to LSEG. The group is targeting annual earnings-per-share growth of between 5% and 7% through 2030.



To meet the expected rise in demand, Duke Energy is studying the addition of large nuclear reactors to its fleet and extending the life of certain coal-fired plants, notably in the Carolinas. These options are part of a long-term energy plan backed by significant regulated investment. The group points to contracted demand from the artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing sectors to support its growth trajectory.



For the quarter ended in December, Duke Energy posted profit of $1.50 per share, slightly above analysts' forecasts. Profit in the electric and infrastructure division was $1.21bn, unchanged y-o-y, while the gas and infrastructure business rose 22% to $230m. Duke Energy serves about 8.6 million electricity customers and 1.7 million natural gas customers across several states in the US Midwest and Southeast.



The stock was down 0.6% on Tuesday morning on Wall Street in early trading. It is up 4.8% over the past 12 months.