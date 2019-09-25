dunnhumby : and Winsight Grocery Business to Host Webinar on “Building Your Customer Engagement Strategy for 2025” on October 2, 2019

Winsight Grocery Business’ Jon Springer will join dunnhumby’s David Ciancio and Kyle Fugere to examine how retailers can ensure they are building a customer engagement road map that leads to long-term growth

dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, and Winsight Grocery Business will present the complementary webinar, “Planning for the Future: Building your Customer Engagement Strategy for 2025,” on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. During the webinar, David Ciancio, dunnhumby’s Global Head of Grocery Retail, and Kyle Fugere, Head of both dunnhumby Ventures and dunnhumby Labs, will discuss what they should consider to prepare their customer engagement strategy to not only meet the needs of their customers today, but also drive long-term growth through the next decade.

During the webinar, Ciancio and Fugere will discuss:

Which consumer behavioral trends are driving venture capital investments

How Customer expectations of retailers and brands are changing

How to build and future-proof your customer engagement strategy to meet the needs of your customers, today and tomorrow

What: Planning for the Future: Building your Customer Engagement Strategy for 2025 When: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Registration: Registration is available online here Who: David Ciancio, Global Head of Grocery, dunnhumby Kyle Fugere, Head of dunnhumby Ventures and dunnhumby Labs Jon Springer, Editor in Chief, Winsight Grocery Business

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs nearly 3,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, and L’Oréal. For more information, visit www.dunnhumby.com.

