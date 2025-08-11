DuPont de Nemours announced Monday the launch of a $2.5bn bond issue for Qnity, its electronics products subsidiary, which it plans to spin off in the fall.



The US chemical group said the loan will consist of an initial tranche of $1.5bn in bonds maturing in 2023 and a second tranche of $1bn maturing in 2033.



In a statement, DuPont emphasized that the funds raised through the transaction will be held in trust until the completion of the Qnity spin-off, expected on 1 November, with the objective of financing the cash distribution planned for DuPont shareholders.