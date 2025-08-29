DuPont announces definitive agreement to sell its Aramids business (Kevlar and Nomex) to Arclin, a portfolio company of TJC, in a transaction valuing the divested business at approximately $1.8bn.



Arclin has secured fully committed financing for the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.



DuPont will then receive pre-tax proceeds of approximately $1.2bn, subject to customary adjustments, a receivable of $300m, and approximately a 17.5% stake in the future Arclin, currently worth $325m.



The world's largest producer of advanced high-performance synthetic fibers with its Kevlar and Nomex brands, Aramids generated revenues of $1.3bn in 2024 with approximately 1,900 employees and five manufacturing sites.





