DuPont reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday and raised its full-year target, causing its shares to rise sharply in pre-market trading (+5.3%).



The US chemical group posted Q2 profit from continuing operations of $238m, or 54 cents per share, compared with $176m, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.



Excluding exceptional items, adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.12, while financial analysts had anticipated an average of $1.06.



Dupont's revenue rose 3% to $3.26bn, compared with $3.24bn expected by analysts.



DuPont, which plans to spin off its Qnity electronics chemicals business on November 1, raised its earnings per share forecast for 2025 to around $4.40, while analysts had previously expected earnings per share of $4.30.



DuPont shares, whose processes are used in transportation, construction, water treatment, healthcare, and safety equipment, gained more than 5% in pre-market trading, while the stock has lost 7% YTD.