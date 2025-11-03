DuPont reports that it finalized the separation of its electronics business into an independent public company, Qnity Electronics, on November 1, a move that "marks an important milestone in its transformation."



DuPont shareholders received one Qnity common share for every two DuPont common shares held at the close of business on October 22. Approximately 209 million Qnity common shares were distributed in the spin-off.



The chemical group said that DuPont shares will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol 'DD' and that, as of today, Qnity will begin trading 'regularly' on the NYSE under the symbol 'Q'.