DuPont raised its operating profit target for 2025 on Thursday, an announcement that was more than offset by a downward revision downward revision of its annual revenue forecast, which resulted in a decline in the American chemical group's share price in pre-market trading on Wall Street.



The Wilmington, Delaware-based group now expects to generate operating income (EBITDA) of around $1.6bn this year, compared with a previous projection of around $1.575bn.



DuPont, which owns the Kevlar brand, has lowered its revenue forecast for the fiscal year, now anticipating annual revenues of around $6.84bn, down from $6.865bn.



Its Q3 revenue grew by 7% to $3.1bn, including organic growth of 6%, driven in particular by its healthcare and water sanitation activities, with operating income (EBITDA) up 6% to $840m.



The company, which is in the process of divesting its electronics-related businesses electronics, also indicated that it intends to reward its shareholders with a new share buyback plan worth up to $2bn, of which $500m will be released on an accelerated basis.



Added to this amount is a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, in line with the group's target payout ratio of between 35% and 45%.



Despite this positive news, the stock, which has climbed 45% over the past six months, was down more than 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday.





