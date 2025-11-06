DuPont raised its operating profit target for 2025 on Thursday, an announcement that was more than offset by a downward revision downward revision of its annual revenue forecast, which resulted in a decline in the American chemical group's share price in pre-market trading on Wall Street.
The Wilmington, Delaware-based group now expects to generate operating income (EBITDA) of around $1.6bn this year, compared with a previous projection of around $1.575bn.
DuPont, which owns the Kevlar brand, has lowered its revenue forecast for the fiscal year, now anticipating annual revenues of around $6.84bn, down from $6.865bn.
Its Q3 revenue grew by 7% to $3.1bn, including organic growth of 6%, driven in particular by its healthcare and water sanitation activities, with operating income (EBITDA) up 6% to $840m.
The company, which is in the process of divesting its electronics-related businesses electronics, also indicated that it intends to reward its shareholders with a new share buyback plan worth up to $2bn, of which $500m will be released on an accelerated basis.
Added to this amount is a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, in line with the group's target payout ratio of between 35% and 45%.
Despite this positive news, the stock, which has climbed 45% over the past six months, was down more than 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. specializes in the manufacture and marketing of specialty chemicals. The group provides copolymers, polyethylene, chloroform, fluorine, hydrofluoric acid, copper, hydroxylamine, precious metals, alumina hydroxide, ammonia, benzene, polyester fibers, propylene, wood pulp, acids, alcohols, chlorite, aldehydes, ethylene oxide, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (33.1%), Asia/Pacific (43.4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (17.3%), Latin America (4%) and Canada (2.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.