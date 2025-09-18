At an investor day, DuPont de Nemours announced medium-term financial targets reflecting expected performance in 2025, presented on a pro-forma basis through to FY 2028.



It anticipates average annual organic sales growth of 3%-4%, its operating (EBITDA) margin improving by 150bp to 200bp, with its average annual adjusted EPS increasing by 8% to 10% (excluding deployment of excess free cash flow).



DuPont is entering a new chapter as a more simplified, agile, and efficient multi-industry company. We are well positioned to generate profitable growth, management said.



The chemical group is also revising its 2025 forecasts to reflect the impact of discontinued operations: it now targets revenues of approximately $6.865bn and an operating EBITDA of about $1.575bn.