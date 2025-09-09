ABN Amro announced on Tuesday that the Dutch government had informed it of its intention to further reduce its stake in the bank - to around 20%.



In recent months, the Dutch government, which currently holds 30.5% of the capital, has been steadily reducing its stake in the financial institution, which was nationalized at the height of the 2008 financial crisis before returning to the stockmarket in 2015.



This announcement comes as Marguerite Bérard, the group's new CEO, is set to present a strategic plan on November 25 that could result in significant cost reductions and job cuts.



On the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, ABN Amro shares fell 1.5% in the wake of this investment, marking the sharpest decline in an AEX index that was up 0.3%.