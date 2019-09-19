Log in
dvm360 :® Announces Addition of Four Distinctive Product Theaters at 2019 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®

09/19/2019 | 09:32am EDT

ACVC attendees will have the opportunity to attend four product theater sessions hosted by top industry companies

dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary space, has expanded its offerings to attendees at this year’s Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference® (ACVC) with four exclusive sponsored product theaters. The conference will take place from Oct. 14-17 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey.

“In an effort to continue to expand ACVC’s opportunity for veterinarians to learn, collaborate and practice new skills, dvm360® has added various product theaters led by top industry companies to this year’s conference,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™. “We are eager to experience the demonstrations and clinical education opportunities presented by the first-ever product theater sponsors at the 2019 conference.”

ACVC’s product theater sponsors will engage the interest of professionals from nearly every facet of veterinary medicine. Each product theater will offer a 50-minute session for attendees to discover and gain an understanding of the latest developments in a variety of disciplines in veterinary care. With topics including commercial products and practice management, ACVC’s product theaters will offer valuable insight for attendees, in addition to the opportunity to network and collaborate with fellow attendees and industry professionals in an intimate setting.

The product theater sponsors include the following companies:

  • Doctor Multimedia
  • VetMatrix
  • CryoConcepts
  • Monarch Consulting

ACVC will celebrate its 30th anniversary at this year’s conference, marking three decades of unparalleled continuing education opportunities for veterinarians, veterinary technicians, practice managers and front office staff. With over 200 hours of educational content approved by the Registry of Approved Continuing Education, ACVC’s multifaceted, multiday program will explore topics of interest for all individuals within the field. Attendees will also have access to over 150 exhibitors.

To register for ACVC, click here.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 30 years and provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include three Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for 30 years. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2019
