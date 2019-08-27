Log in
dvm360 :® Unveils Agenda for Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®

08/27/2019 | 11:06am EDT

The 4-day meeting will feature discussions on persisting issues and the latest innovations within veterinary medicine.

dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary space, has released the agenda for the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference® (ACVC) taking place on Oct. 14-17, 2019, at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey.

“For three decades, ACVC has proved to be an excellent forum for veterinarians to learn, collaborate and practice new skills in order to increase the quality of veterinary care,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™. “We are thrilled to share the comprehensive agenda for this year’s event, which explores multiple facets of veterinary health care.”

The event will delve into pressing topics in oncology, critical care, dermatology, pain management, anesthesia, and surgery. Attendees will gain insight on laser therapy applications, dental and oral abnormalities, acupuncture for pain relief, exotic animals, and much more. Additionally, the conference features hot topics in the realm of veterinary medicine, such as medical cannabis and CBD for pets.

ACVC will celebrate its 30th anniversary at this year’s event, marking three decades of unparalleled continuing education opportunities for veterinarians, veterinary technicians, practice managers and front office staff. As a multiday program with over 200 hours of educational content approved by the Registry of Approved Continuing Education, ACVC’s multifaceted agenda explores topics of interest for all individuals within the field. Attendees will also have access to over 200 exhibitors and many opportunities to network and collaborate with their peers.

To register, visit http://www.acvc.org/.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 30 years and provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include three Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for 30 years. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2019
