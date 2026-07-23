DWS Group: Germany's flow system has shifted gears
The market had grown used to viewing DWS Group as a traditional asset manager, firmly established but exposed to the industry's familiar ailments: fee pressure, the rise of passive management, market sensitivity and fierce competition for institutional mandates. That read is no longer entirely wrong, although it has become incomplete.
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Surperformance is Buy on DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA since 2026-06-30
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DWS Group GmbH & Co KgaA is a Germany-based company that provides integrated investment solutions. The Company offers active, passive and alternative investments across a wide range of asset classes, including Hedge Funds, Sustainable Investments, Private Equity, Liquid Real Assets, Real Estate, Equities and Fixed Income. It invests primarily in the areas of environmental, social and governance. The Companyâ€™s clients include corporations, central banks, insurers, pension funds, public institutions, financial institution, not-for-profit organizations, as well as private investors. The Company is active in around 22 countries in Europe. Deutsche Bank AG is a majority shareholder of the Company.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.