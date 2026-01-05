DWS Investment Falls Below 5% Threshold in Viridien's Capital and Voting Rights

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/05/2026 at 12:24 pm EST

The German company DWS Investment, acting on behalf of funds it manages, has notified the AMF that, on December 29, 2025, it fell below the 5% thresholds for both the capital and voting rights of Viridien. As of that date, DWS Investment holds, on behalf of said funds, 4.90% of the company's capital and 4.88% of its voting rights.



This threshold crossing was the result of returning Viridien shares previously held as collateral.