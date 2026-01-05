DWS Investment Holds Less Than 5% of Viridien's Share Capital and Voting Rights

The German-based company DWS Investment, acting on behalf of funds under its management, has notified the AMF that, as of December 29, 2025, it has fallen below the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Viridien. DWS Investment now holds, on behalf of said funds, 4.90% of the company's share capital and 4.88% of its voting rights.



This threshold crossing results from the return of Viridien shares previously held as collateral.