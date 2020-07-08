dxFeed Partners with Lukka to Deliver Institutional-Grade Crypto Data to Traditional Finance

dxFeed, a leading provider of data solutions for the global financial industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Lukka, a leading blockchain-native software and data services company, to include Lukka Reference Data and Lukka Prime into the growing portfolio of dxFeed specialized data products. Through this partnership, dxFeed and Lukka will offer investors and businesses with the high quality data they are accustomed to, as traditional players look to add digital assets to existing investment portfolios.

Lukka’s software and data solutions are primarily used to transform and enrich confusing blockchain data into easy-to-use information that can support important business operations, such as financial and regulatory reporting. These capabilities will now extend through dxFeed’s popular suite of data offerings, in order to provide institutional players with reliable pricing and reference data to support critical investment operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with a global data leader such as dxFeed to redistribute Lukka's data products as the traditional financial services world intersects with the digital assets industry,” said Robert Materazzi, Co-CEO of Lukka. "As businesses and investors continue to evaluate and grow their trading and investing to include digital assets, we're focused on giving them products that have standards that they can trust.”

Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed commented: “With major industry players entering the crypto market, overall non-stop development of the sector and volatile conditions with new assets emerging every day, certified reliable reference data and pricing solutions are becoming an essential need. Lukka is the trusted and certified source that puts all that information in order.”

The first offering added to dxFeed is Lukka Reference Data, a comprehensive security master of ticker and pair data for crypto tokens and derivatives. The product also includes mappings to over 90 trading venues and covers many thousands of digital assets. This will allow customers to accelerate their entry into the digital asset industry, while reducing the operational costs by automatically maintaining and updating the data on a daily basis.

The second offering, Lukka Prime, is the world’s first Fair Market Value (FMV)-based pricing service for digital assets. Lukka Prime is specifically designed to align to GAAP and IFRS guidelines by providing fiat values for crypto balances based on an executed price from a suggested principal market.

