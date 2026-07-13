According to DZ Bank, the 1.7% decline in passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport in June, along with the downward revision to traffic forecasts for 2026, could slightly weigh on estimates for Frankfurt operations.
The broker notes, however, that Fraport confirmed its financial outlook for 2026, believing that performance in international operations and available safety cushions should partly offset the weakness seen in Frankfurt.
The note adds that second-quarter results, due on August 6, will be the next catalyst, with attention on operational trends in Frankfurt, the strength of international operations, and the group's ability to meet its financial targets.
At around 10 a.m., the stock was up about 0.9% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide is a Germany-based global airport operator and its main business focus is the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The Company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling and International Activities & Services segments. The Aviation segment mainly operates the land and airside infrastructure at the Frankfurt site. The Retail & Real Estate segment is responsible in particular for the commercial development of the Frankfurt site, including the retail activities as well as real estate and land. The Ground Handling segment consists of loading, baggage, and passenger services, airmail and luggage transport, and freight handling at Frankfurt Airport. The International Activities & Services segment includes in particular the acquisition, operation, development, and expansion of airports abroad. In addition, the Company offers planning and consulting services as well as IT services and facility management.
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