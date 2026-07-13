DZ Bank Reaffirms Its Call on Fraport

The analyst reiterates its buy rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €93.

According to DZ Bank, the 1.7% decline in passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport in June, along with the downward revision to traffic forecasts for 2026, could slightly weigh on estimates for Frankfurt operations.



The broker notes, however, that Fraport confirmed its financial outlook for 2026, believing that performance in international operations and available safety cushions should partly offset the weakness seen in Frankfurt.



The note adds that second-quarter results, due on August 6, will be the next catalyst, with attention on operational trends in Frankfurt, the strength of international operations, and the group's ability to meet its financial targets.



At around 10 a.m., the stock was up about 0.9% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.