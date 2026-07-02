DZ Bank targets €215 for adidas, backs the 'lifestyle + performance' strategy
DZ Bank reiterated on Thursday its buy recommendation on adidas, keeping its intrinsic value at €215, while praising both the strong commercial momentum of the three-stripe brand and its solid outlook through 2028.
In a research note published in the afternoon, analysts at the German bank highlighted the success of the strategy led by the sporting-goods group's management team, a tactical one-two that gives pride of place to everyday fashion products (lifestyle) as well as top-tier sports gear (performance), and is proving particularly rewarding.
Toward double-digit growth in the second quarter
According to DZ Bank, the strong desirability of the three-stripe brand, combined with the tailwind from major sporting events, should translate into double-digit organic sales growth in nearly all regions in the second quarter.
This excellent operating momentum is making analysts optimistic for the rest of the year, with DZ Bank notably saying that an upward revision to adidas' annual financial targets would be 'no surprise' at the next quarterly earnings release.
Clear visibility through 2028
Beyond near-term performance, the German bank said it was reassured by the group's medium-term roadmap, brushing aside fears of a post-World Cup lull, with visibility on the business deemed sufficiently clear through fiscal 2028.
DZ Bank concluded by arguing that the current valuation of adidas shares looks particularly attractive for investors in light of these prospects.
On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, adidas shares were up 1.4% on Friday, compared with a 2.1% gain at the same time for the DAX 40 index. The stock is up nearly 10% this year.
adidas AG is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment and articles. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: adidas, TaylorMade and Reebok. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows:
- shoes (57.4%);
- clothing (35.3%);
- sports equipment (7.3%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, metal clubs, etc.; No. 1 worldwide; TaylorMade and Maxfli), bags, balls, etc.
At the end of 2025, the products are marketed through a network of 2,022 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (33%), North America (20.5%), China (14.7%), Latin America (11.8%), Japan and South Korea (5.9%), and Others (14.1%).
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